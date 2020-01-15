Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $20.33 and $10.39. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $38,155.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00054327 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 212,644,305 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

