Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €99.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €99.00 ($115.12) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

ETR:BEI opened at €107.35 ($124.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.72. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

