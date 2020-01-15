Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.