Belmont Capital LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.66 and a 200 day moving average of $237.71. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.