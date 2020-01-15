Berenberg Bank Boosts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,120

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.65) to GBX 2,378 ($31.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,924.30 ($25.31).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,985.50 ($26.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.75. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,882.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,892.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

