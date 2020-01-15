BERNcash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $25,104.00 and $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00210938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

