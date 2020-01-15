BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 15,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,841,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,245,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

BEST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

