BetterBetting Tops 24-Hour Volume of $303.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $75,530.00 and $303.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

