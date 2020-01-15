Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Bernstein Bank

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

