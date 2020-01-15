BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Update

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. BeyondAirInc . has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,722.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $26,544.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,830.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824 in the last ninety days.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.