Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 657,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at $11,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the second quarter worth $956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the third quarter worth $678,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beyondspring by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Beyondspring during the second quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,711. Beyondspring has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $456.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.