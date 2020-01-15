B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 6,212,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 375.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 530,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after buying an additional 331,944 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 57.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

