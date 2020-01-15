BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BG Staffing by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

