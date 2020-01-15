BHPCoin Market Cap Hits $17.86 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00010041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

