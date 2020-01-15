Bibox Token (BIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Bibox Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Huobi. Bibox Token has a market cap of $10.52 million and $3.29 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bibox Token

Bibox Token (BIX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 256,494,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,951,911 tokens. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bibox Token Token Trading

Bibox Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bibox Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bibox Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bibox Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

