BidiPass (BDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.