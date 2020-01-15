Binance Coin Price Reaches $16.68 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Exrates, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $353.02 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io, Exrates, LBank, AirSwap and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

