Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.94 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $20.12 million and $21.94 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,378,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,055,526 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.