Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 524,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.21. 2,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,416. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.92 and a 200 day moving average of $342.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $391.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.