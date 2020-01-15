BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of TECH opened at $217.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $155.77 and a 52-week high of $223.28.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.