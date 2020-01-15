Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BASI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,056. Bioanalytical Systems has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BASI shares. ValuEngine lowered Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.