Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 613,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,691,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 17,700 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $797,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,739. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,223 shares of company stock worth $10,190,319. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 285,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 278,863 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 643,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,164. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

