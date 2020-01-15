BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,584 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 96,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $328.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $303,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,940 shares of company stock worth $1,832,166. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

