BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 411.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,374,645. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

