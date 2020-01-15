BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

