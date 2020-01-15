BitBar (BTB) Price Reaches $1.89 on Major Exchanges

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00021405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $83,788.00 and $271.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,756.93 or 2.12907731 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000251 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,432 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

