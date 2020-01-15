bitCNY Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $382.53 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 45,981,100 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.