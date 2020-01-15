BitCoen Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $51,812.00 and $237.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.02571445 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

