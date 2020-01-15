Bitcoiin (B2G) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Bitcoiin has a market capitalization of $17,592.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.01872634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00085748 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin (CRYPTO:B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

