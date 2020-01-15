Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.09 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.15 billion and approximately $5.09 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $337.41 or 0.03832673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bitso, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and DSX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00627232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,225,013 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit2C, BTCC, EXX, CPDAX, Crex24, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Fatbtc, WazirX, Korbit, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, bitFlyer, Bitsane, Indodax, Mercatox, MBAex, Bisq, Zaif, Sistemkoin, Allcoin, BitForex, Koineks, Braziliex, CoinEgg, Kucoin, DSX, ACX, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp, Mercado Bitcoin, Graviex, Bitbns, QBTC, OKCoin International, Exmo, CoinBene, IDCM, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Buda, Coinrail, B2BX, Coinbase Pro, GOPAX, Kraken, OTCBTC, Koinex, cfinex, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Kuna, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, BigONE, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Bitso, HitBTC, Coinone, Coinnest, Exrates, Bitbank, ChaoEX, BTC Markets, YoBit, Liqui, Binance, BitBay, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Huobi, Liquid, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, BitMarket, C2CX, Cryptohub, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Gatecoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, CoinEx, WEX, Coindeal, CoinTiger, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, Upbit, Coinhub, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im, Altcoin Trader, COSS, Trade By Trade, Koinim, Tidex, Negocie Coins, Iquant, Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinroom, Ovis, xBTCe, CEX.IO, FCoin, UEX and Coinfloor. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

