Bitcoin Diamond Trading 84.1% Higher Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00008068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, BigONE and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $130.99 million and approximately $46.13 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003595 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026120 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001108 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, CoinBene, Exrates, Crex24, Coinnest, YoBit, Bithumb, Huobi, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

