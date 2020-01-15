Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $180.15 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 102.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $215.65 million and approximately $180.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $12.31 or 0.00142423 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, Coinnest, Bit-Z and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00594930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00115381 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, Korbit, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, YoBit, Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex, TDAX, Indodax, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, Crex24, BitMarket, Graviex, Exrates, Koineks, Exmo, C2CX, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Bitinka, Huobi, BitFlip, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, OKEx, Zebpay, Ovis, Bitsane, DSX, Coinnest and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.