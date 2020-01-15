Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Reaches $272,441.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $272,441.00 and approximately $25,187.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002510 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,726,982 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

