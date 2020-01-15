Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Tops $464,710.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $464,710.00 and approximately $1,297.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00642079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00167920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00114114 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

