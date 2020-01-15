Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $537,798.00 and $2,806.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00588828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00145435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00118007 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.