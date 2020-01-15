Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $186.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $29,626.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 75.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

