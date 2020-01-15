Bitcoin Scrypt Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,551.00 (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market cap of $138,551.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

