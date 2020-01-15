BitcoiNote (BTCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $17,046.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,137,140 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

