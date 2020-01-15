Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $32,552.00 and approximately $5,629.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00050241 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00076188 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,769.55 or 1.00727483 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00052536 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,787,810,465 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

