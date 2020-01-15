BitcoinZ Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $536,888.00 and $5,032.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Exmo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00172467 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00117261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,113,610,216 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24, Exmo, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.