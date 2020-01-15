Bitcore (BTX) Hits One Day Volume of $591.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $591.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, QBTC and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,630.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.01854794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.48 or 0.03662100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00643353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00727088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086400 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00565786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,041,971 coins and its circulating supply is 17,541,012 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, HitBTC, QBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

