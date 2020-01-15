BitDice Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One BitDice token can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDice has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $114.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDice has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitDice Token Profile

BitDice was first traded on August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitDice is medium.com/@bitdice. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDice

BitDice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

