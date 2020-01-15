Bitfex (BFX) Achieves Market Cap of $338,057.00

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. Bitfex has a total market capitalization of $338,057.00 and $236.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

