BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $35,375.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021733 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.02593856 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,112,263 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

