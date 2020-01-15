BitRent (RNTB) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, BitRent has traded down 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, OTCBTC and HitBTC. BitRent has a total market cap of $18,758.00 and $3.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitRent was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent.

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

