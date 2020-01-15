BitSend Market Capitalization Achieves $117,455.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $117,455.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,870,275 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

