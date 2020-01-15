BitTorrent 1-Day Volume Tops $73.70 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $79.99 million and approximately $73.70 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

