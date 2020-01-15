bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00007989 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $130.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,601,180 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

