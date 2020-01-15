BlackCoin (BLK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,653.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $13,653.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,716,556 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

