Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Update

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. First Analysis started coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.86. 448,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Blackline has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,096 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackline by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackline during the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.